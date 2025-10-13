Los Angeles man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries targeting lottery ticket sellers

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 45-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries over several years at small businesses that sold lottery tickets.

Between July of 2024 and July of 2025, the cities of Camarillo and Thousand Oaks had five burglaries at small businesses that sold lottery tickets stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 45-year-old man was identified as one of the suspects based on evidence and investigative tools used while investigating those burglaries.

The 45-year-old is alleged to have led a rotating group of accomplices targeting smaller businesses and stealing almost $10,000 in lottery tickets detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The stolen lottery tickets were redeemed in South Los Angeles hours after the burglaries and the 45-year-old was linked to identical burglaries in Camarillo in 2020 added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 12, the 45-year-old was caught by investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department while committing a lottery ticket burglary in Los Angeles shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office was presented with the criminal case against the 45-year-old and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 9 noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 45-year-old remains in custody at the Los Angeles County Jail and the process to transfer him into Ventura County to face five felony burglary charges is underway.

The investigation into the 45-year-old's conspirators remains open added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.