Skip to Content
Ventura County

Elderly Camarillo couple found dead after apparent murder-suicide

KEYT
By
today at 1:56 pm
Published 2:16 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. – An elderly Camarillo couple were found dead in their home on Brea Court Tuesday afternoon and deputies are currently investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the couple, 91-year-old Kendall Conger and 89-year-old Kay Conger, were both shot and declared dead at the scene and that a preliminary investigation reveals this to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

On Jan. 2, 2024, around 2:25 p.m., Sheriff's dispatch received a call from a man stating that he had shot his wife and was planning on shooting himself stated a Ventura County Sheriff's Office press release issued Wednesday.

Arriving deputies discovered the bodies of the couple inside of their home with gunshot wounds and, despite life-saving attempts, both were declared dead at the scene Tuesday detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this case contact Detective De La Cerda at 805-384-4724.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
camarillo
homicide investigation
KEYT
murder-suicide
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content