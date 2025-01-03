Elderly Camarillo couple found dead after apparent murder-suicide

CAMARILLO, Calif. – An elderly Camarillo couple were found dead in their home on Brea Court Tuesday afternoon and deputies are currently investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the couple, 91-year-old Kendall Conger and 89-year-old Kay Conger, were both shot and declared dead at the scene and that a preliminary investigation reveals this to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

On Jan. 2, 2024, around 2:25 p.m., Sheriff's dispatch received a call from a man stating that he had shot his wife and was planning on shooting himself stated a Ventura County Sheriff's Office press release issued Wednesday.

Arriving deputies discovered the bodies of the couple inside of their home with gunshot wounds and, despite life-saving attempts, both were declared dead at the scene Tuesday detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this case contact Detective De La Cerda at 805-384-4724.