Fire teams extinguish residential fire on Unicorn Circle early Tuesday morning

VENTURA, Calif. – Firefighters effectively put out a residential fire early Tuesday morning in the 7300 block of Unicorn Circle with no injuries reported from the scene.

On Dec. 10, around 5 a.m., first responders were dispatched for a reported structure fire and fire crews arrived on the scene within six minutes to find a multi-family home with smoke and flames coming from the home and garage stated a press release from the Ventura City Fire Department.

According to Ventura City Fire, crews found that the people inside had safely evacuated and decided to coordinate their firefighting efforts both inside the burning building and on its roof.

The fire was completely under control within 20 minutes of the firefighter's arrival and crews remained on the scene for three-and-a-half hours to overhaul the structure explained the Ventura City Fire Department.

Two additional units were damaged during the blaze and residents were informed they could not stay inside the burned building until Ventura Building and Safety Department deems it safe added the Ventura City Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation stated the Ventura City Fire Department.