Three men arrested for residential burglaries across Ventura County

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Several agencies helped arrest three men for several burglaries across Ventura County on Oct. 4, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Police eventually found the suspects at the 800 block of Bellina Court in Thousand Oaks after two earlier burglaries before taking them into custody, detailed the VCSO.

One 29-year-old Los Angeles man was booked for burglary, possession of a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy, according to the VCSO.

A 21-year-old Los Angeles man and a 26-year-old Los Angeles man were arrested for burglary and criminal conspiracy, explained the VCSO.

All three men were booked into the Ventura County Jail and all hold $50,000 bail each and those aware of similar crimes should call the VCSO.