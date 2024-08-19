Skip to Content
Ventura County

Oxnard man charged for child sex abuse material possession

By
today at 8:35 pm
Published 8:53 pm

OXNARD, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced a felony charge for Andre Jon Castro of Oxnard due to possession of child sex abuse material with the special allegation that the victim was vulnerable.

Castro pled not guilty to the allegations at his arraignment Aug. 19 as an initial investigation began in Dec. 2023, according to the VCDAO.

Cybertips provided enough information that Castro stored files of child sex abuse material through a cloud-based unit before authorities served him a search warrant on Aug. 5, detailed the VCDAO.

Officers arrested the 26-year-old and booked him into the Ventura County Jail before being released on $50,000 bail on the aforementioned felony, according to the VCDAO.

