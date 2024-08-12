Port Hueneme man facing 325 years to life in prison for molestations

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Narasenko announced a 325-year to life sentence for Jesus Andrew Sapien due to 13 felony counts of lewd acts against a child.

The 45-year-old committed the crimes against three victims all under the age of 14 while in a position of trust, according to the Ventura County DA's Office.

Sapien gained access to all three victims through a family relationship before a six-year-old in 2020 came forward to her mother that he molested her several times over several months, detailed the VCDAO.

Two other victims came forward and Sapien was eventually arrested for the following crimes and special allegations explained the VCDAO:

Charges convicted of:

(13 counts) PC 288(a) – Lewd act upon a child

Special allegations found true:

PC 667.61(e)(4) – Sex crimes aggravated circumstance

PC 667.61(j)(2) – Victim under age 14

PC 1203.066(a)(8) – Substantial sexual conduct

CRC 4.421(a)(11) – The defendant took advantage of a position of trust

CRC 4.421(a)(3) – Victim was vulnerable

Sapien will be sentenced on Sept. 10 and faces a maximum of 325 years to life in state prison and remains in custody without bail, according to the VCDAO.