Skip to Content
Ventura County

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders host academy for young cheerleaders at Rio Mesa High School

Drew Ferguson contributed
By
New
Published 10:46 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-When the Dallas Cowboys come to town the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders pay a visit, too.

Each year they host a cheer academy at a local school.

They hosted an afternoon cheer academy at Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard on Sunday.

The professional cheerleaders coached kids ages six and up.

Some already cheer at their schools, other hope to become cheerleaders in the future.

 It is like a homecoming for Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Sophia Laufer of Simi Valley.

She cheered at Simi Valley High School.

This is her second year on the squad.

The cheerleaders shared their stories, taught technical skills, and more.

They hope the kids will learn the importance of having  positive self esteem.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performed at The Collection on Friday afternoon and during the training camp's opening ceremony on Saturday morning.

They don't stay for the team's entire training camp, so, the academy is always a treat for local fans and kids.

For a link to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp information visit https://www.visitoxnard.com

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content