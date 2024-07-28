Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders host academy for young cheerleaders at Rio Mesa High School

OXNARD, Calif.-When the Dallas Cowboys come to town the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders pay a visit, too.

Each year they host a cheer academy at a local school.

They hosted an afternoon cheer academy at Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard on Sunday.

The professional cheerleaders coached kids ages six and up.

Some already cheer at their schools, other hope to become cheerleaders in the future.

It is like a homecoming for Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Sophia Laufer of Simi Valley.

She cheered at Simi Valley High School.

This is her second year on the squad.

The cheerleaders shared their stories, taught technical skills, and more.

They hope the kids will learn the importance of having positive self esteem.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performed at The Collection on Friday afternoon and during the training camp's opening ceremony on Saturday morning.

They don't stay for the team's entire training camp, so, the academy is always a treat for local fans and kids.

For a link to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp information visit https://www.visitoxnard.com