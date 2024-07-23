Oxnard students meet their Olympic heroes during Summer Writing and STEAM Camp

OXNARD, Calif.—The Paris Summer Olympics is just a few days away, and kids in Oxnard are getting pumped up in an interactive way— by learning from former Olympians.

Over a thousand students from the Oxnard School District got to meet with six Olympic athletes from diving, rugby, track and field, swimming, baseball, and Paralympic basketball.

This is part of the Olympic-themed Summer Writing and STEAM Camp.

The Summer Olympics starts this Friday and runs through August 11th.