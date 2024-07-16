Three arrested in connection to Moorpark car theft

MOORPARK, Calif. – Three people were arrested for various gun and drug-related charges as well as possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Various agencies in Moorpark and Thousand Oaks reported a stolen vehicle on July 4 from Los Angeles as a 24-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman were booked into the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility, explained the VCSO.

Both women were released from custody after violating vehicle theft penal codes and appearances in court on July 8, detailed the VCSO.

A third suspect was determined to be part of the car theft and detectives found him July 12 and promptly arrested him at the 14000 block of Stanford Street in Moorpark, according to the VCSO.

The 41-year-old man was contacted after the arrest and both the 24-year-old woman and a separate 30-year-old man were found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and arrested later, detailed the VCSO.

Both the 30-year-old man and the 24-year-old were found with a gun they knew about within the car and were eventually arrested for added firearm charges, explained the VCSO.

The 30-year-old was arrested on the following charges:

f PC 25400(a)(1)-Carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle

PC 29800(a)(1)- Felon in Possession of a Firearm

PC 29900(a)(1)- Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm

PC 25850(a)- Carrying a Loaded Firearm

PC 30305(a)(1)- Felon in Possession of Ammo

PC 27545- Unlawful Firearms Transfer

PC 30605(a)- Possession of an assault weapon

HS 11550 (e)- Under the Influence of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm. The 24-year-old was arrested on the following charges: PC 25400(a)(1)-Carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle

PC 29800(a)(1)- Felon in Possession of a Firearm

PC 25850(a)- Carrying a Loaded Firearm

PC 30305(a)(1)- Felon in Possession of Ammo

PC 27545- Unlawful Firearms Transfer

PC 30605(a)- Possession of an assault weapon

HS 11550 (e) - Under the Influence of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm.

The 41-year-old man was arrested on vehicle theft charges and booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to the VCSO.

Both the 24-year-old and 30-year-old were booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail amounts and all three suspects appeared in court Tuesday, detailed the VCSO.