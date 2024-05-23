Two Moorpark High students arrested for making false emergency reports directed at their school

MOORPARK, Calif. – Two Moorpark High School students have been arrested for making false reports of an emergency that resulted in their school being placed into a shelter-in-place order on May 15.

The two female students, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were arrested for violation of Penal Code 148.3-Falsely Reporting an Emergency and booked at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center in Oxnard detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the arrests.

On May 15, 2024, the Moorpark High School Resource Officer was informed of a social media post that indicated a school shooting was going to take place that day stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The post was sent to multiple students who passed the information along to school administrators and the School Resource Office causing the school's administration to issue a shelter-in-place order for the campus while the threat was investigated explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

After an investigation using the information available, it was determined there was no credible threat to the campus at the time and those responsible for creating the social media account were unknown detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a later investigation revealed the person who created the social media account which lead to the arrest of a student on May 17 as well as additional information leaking that student to the posts.

On May 23, a second Moorpark High student was linked to the threatening social media post and arrested and even more evidence linking both students was discovered explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

This incident is not to be confused with reports of a weapon on the same high school's campus that caused a lockdown on May 16 which resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old male Moorpark High student, also for false reports of an emergency.