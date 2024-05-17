Moorpark High student arrested for falsely reporting a gun on campus Thursday

MOORPARK, Calif. – A 17-year-old Moorpark High School student was arrested for making multiple false reports of an emergency regarding a firearm at their school Thursday.

On May 16, 2024, the Moorpark High School Resource Officer was informed of an anonymous report from WeTip of a person with a firearm on school grounds resulting in a thorough investigation while the school was placed under a "Shelter in Place" order stated Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the incident.

WeTip is an anonymous reporting system that allows students and staff to report incidents on school campuses.

During the investigation conducted by the school's Resource Officer, staff members, the Moorpark Investigations Bureau, Moorpark Patrol, and Thousand Oaks Police, two additional WeTip reports were received with more specific information about the location of the firearm on campus explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

While the investigation resulted in a determination that there was no threat to the campus, it also revealed the person who reported the fraudulent WeTip was a student present at the school detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the student was contacted and additional evidence linking them to fraudulent reporting was located.

The 17-year-old was arrested for violation of PC 148.3-Falsely Reporting an Emergency and was booked at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center in Oxnard stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.