Two people arrested for conspiring to bring drugs into jail facility by Ventura County officers

OXNARD, Calif. – Investigators from the VC FOCUS unit and Detention Services Classification Unit arrested two people for conspiring to smuggle illegal drugs into the Ventura County Jail, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO).

The VC Focus unit found both conspirators and was helped by the Todd Road Jail Classification Unit to discover the drugs that were attempted to be smuggled, detailed the VCSO.

Both Oxnard residents were arrested as a 52-year-old and a 29-year-old were both arrested on May 7 and May 9 respectively, explained the VCSO.