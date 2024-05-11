Skip to Content
Ventura County

Two people arrested for conspiring to bring drugs into jail facility by Ventura County officers

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 5:02 pm
Published 5:08 pm

OXNARD, Calif. – Investigators from the VC FOCUS unit and Detention Services Classification Unit arrested two people for conspiring to smuggle illegal drugs into the Ventura County Jail, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO).

The VC Focus unit found both conspirators and was helped by the Todd Road Jail Classification Unit to discover the drugs that were attempted to be smuggled, detailed the VCSO.

Both Oxnard residents were arrested as a 52-year-old and a 29-year-old were both arrested on May 7 and May 9 respectively, explained the VCSO.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
crime
drug arrest
KEYT
oxnard
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content