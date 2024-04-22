Skip to Content
NFL player Troy Hill gives back as he hosts ‘Spring Fling’ for foster youth in Ventura County

Troy Hill hosts 'Spring Fling' in Ventura County
VENTURA, Calif. - It was a fun-filled Saturday for dozens of foster youth and their caretakers at a 'Spring Fling' hosted by NFL player Troy Hill.

The 2009 St. Bonaventure High School graduate Hill came back to his school in Ventura for Saturday's event that featured carnival games, music, prizes, giveaways, food and more.

The title sponsor was Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing and the event supported Aspiranet which is one of California's largest social service organizations.

Hill is entering his ninth season in the NFL and is currently a cornerback for the Carolina Panthers.

He also has played with the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

