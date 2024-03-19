Jason Tyler Fernandes sentenced to 12 years in state prison after killing his father with scissors

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Jason Tyler Fernandes of Ventura was sentenced Monday to 12 years in state prison after killing his father at a senior residence facility with scissors.

Fernandes previously pled guilty on Feb. 15 to one count of voluntary manslaughter as well as four special allegations and aggravating factors listed below:

PC 12022(b)(1)- Use of a Deadly Weapon

CRC 4.421(a)(1)- Crime Involved Great Violence

CRC 4.421(a)(11)- Defendant took Advantage of a Position of Trust

CRC 4.421 (a)(3)- Victim was Vulnerable

On Mar. 9, 2023, Fernandes was at his father's apartment at a senior facility in Moorpark when a verbal argument between the two of them became physical and Jason Fernandes forced his way into his father's apartment detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, witnesses saw Fernandes hit his father before leaving the apartment covered in blood.

Neighbors entered the apartment after Fernandes left and discovered his father, Micheal Fernades, with a stab wound from scissors to his abdomen state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Micheal Fernandes was pronounced dead at a local hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen as well as "significant lacerations" to his head and face state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Jason Fernandes was arrested a short time later in a nearby river bottom by deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“The conviction and sentence in this case demonstrate the defendant’s remorse and willingness to

accept responsibility for this senseless killing," explained Supervising Senior Deputy District Attorney Rafael Orellana. “The victim’s death was an avoidable tragedy, and one for which today’s sentencing provides some measure of justice.”