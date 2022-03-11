23-year-old Ventura man charged for murdering his father

VENTURA, Calif. – Erik Nasarenko, Ventura County District Attorney, announced Friday that Jason Tyler Fernandes, 23, was charged with the murder of his father, Michael Fernandes.

The murder happened on Wedesday, March 9, 2022.

Nasarenko said the 23-year-old was charged for one count of murder with the special allegation of personal use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.

The DA's Office said that Ventura deputies responded to an apartment in the 4000 block of Park Lane in Moorpark on Wednesday where they found the father unresponsive and suffering from several injuries.

Police said that the father was taken to Los Robles Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries later that day.

The son, Jason Fernandes, was found nearby and taken into custody according to the DA's Office.

On Friday, March 11, Fernandes was arraigned and pled not guilty to the charge and allegation, according to Nasarenko.

The DA's Office said that the case is set for an early disposition conference on March 22, in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

Fernandes is currently in custody with bail set at $1 million, said Nasarenko.