Oxnard man sentenced to four years in prison following DUI conviction Tuesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday that Luiz Armando Ayala of Oxnard was sentenced to four years in prison after killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence.

Previously, Ayala pled guilty to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of being an unlicensed driver as well as admitted to two special allegations that he fled the scene and that the crime involved great violence state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Jul. 17, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Ayala was seen by a witness speeding and swerving as he drove southbound on Rose Avenue in Oxnard detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, witnesses say Ayala was driving on the shoulder of Rose Avenue when he struck John Sherman Winter who was sitting on a curb.

Winter was declared dead at the scene by first responders explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Oxnard Police Department located Ayala and his vehicle close to the scene and his vehicle had damage consistent with the collision detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ayala was arrested for DUI and taken to a hospital where his blood alcohol content was measured at 0.13 percent about two hours after he had fatally struck Winter state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“If you choose to get behind the wheel while impaired, you will be held accountable for your actions,” said Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Einhorn who prosecuted the case. “No sentence will ever bring John back to his friends and family, but we hope this case sends a strong message, that senseless DUI-related deaths are unacceptable."