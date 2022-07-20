Oxnard man charged for killing pedestrian while driving drunk

OXNARD, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was charged for striking and killing a pedestrian while driving drunk in Oxnard early Sunday morning, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Luis Ayala, of Oxnard, fled the scene after fatally hitting a pedestrian with his car near Rose Avenue at Tiesa Lane around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding emergency medical personnel and police officers found the victim dead at the scene, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Officers found Ayala not too far from the scene of the accident and determined he was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for the victim's death, the District Attorney's Office said.

Ayala was arraigned in the Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday for the charges of felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with an enhancement of fleeing the scene of an accident involving death. He was additionally charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and driving without a valid driver's license.

A preliminary hearing will be held on Aug. 9, and Ayala remains in custody with a bail set at $50,000.