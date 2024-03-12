Community Memorial Hospital of Ventura receives second straight Outstanding Patient Experience award

VENTURA, Calif. – Healthgrades organization announced Tuesday that the Community Memorial Hospital of Ventura won its second straight Outstanding Patient Experience award.

The award placed the Ventura facility among the top 15% of nationwide hospitals for patient experience and revealed how patients felt about the care they received overall.

Community Memorial Healthcare president and CEO Mick Zdeblick shared feelings of pride over the great achievement.

“Earning the Outstanding Patient Experience Award for the second year in a row underscores the dedication of our physicians, staff, and leadership to providing outstanding patient care on an ongoing basis,” said Zdeblick. “As an independent community hospital, it’s an honor to be among the top 15% in the nation, and I am proud of our team for their commitment to maintaining this high level of care.”

Healthgrades compiled this score through survey data submitted by each hospitals' patients. These questions focus on overall care, cleanliness, noise level, staff responsiveness and medication explanations.

Over 2,500 hospitals submitted at least 100 patient experiences in the calendar year of 2022 and also took into account whether or not each facility would be recommended to friends and family.

Ventura's Community Memorial Hospital also received five-star ratings in multiple treatment areas including heart failure, neurosurgery and respiratory failure.

These ratings distinguish the facility as a leading provider of care with better-than-expected outcomes in comparing mortality and complication rates to others.

Consumers can visit HealthGrades' website here and for more complete reports, they can view them here.