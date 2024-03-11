El Monte man charged with four felonies after multi-county chase ends in Ventura

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.– Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Monday that Armando Gutierrez of El Monte has been charged with four felony counts and two misdemeanors related to a multi-county vehicle chase that ended in Ventura on Wednesday.

Gutierrez has been charged with the following violations:

PC 245(a)(1)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon

VC 2800.2(a)-Evading an Officer, Willful Disregard

VC 10851(a)-Unlawful Driving or Taking of a Vehicle

PC 496d(a)-Receiving Stolen Property, Motor Vehicle

VC 23152(g)-Driving Under the Influence of Any Alcohol and Drug

PC 148(a)(1)-Resist, Obstruct, Delay Arrest

Gutierrez was also charged with two special allegations: that he has prior strike offenses and prior serious or violent felony convictions that qualify under California's Three Strikes Law state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Gutierrez was arraigned on the above charges on Mar. 8 of this year where he pled not guilty to all charges.

Gutierrez is currently scheduled for an early disposition hearing on Mar. 19, 2024, in courtroom 11 of the Ventura County Superior Court and he remains in custody with bail set at $500,000 detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.