Multi-county vehicle chase ends in Ventura Wednesday afternoon

VENTURA, Calif. – A vehicle chase that started in Los Angeles County came to a close when the stolen box truck got stuck on a shoulder on Ventura Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

On Mar. 6, around 11:35 a.m., the Ventura Communications Center was notified about a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen box truck by the Los Angeles Police Department that had been tracking the vehicles path state California Highway Patrol-Ventura (CHP).

At 12:52 p.m. units with CHP got into position to intercept the stolen truck that had been involved in multiple crashes up to that point detail CHP.

According to CHP, officers spotted the truck on Highway 101 northbound, south of Vineyard Avenue and a spike strip was used to successfully deflate the left front tire of the vehicle.

The truck continued northbound on Highway 101 through Oxnard and Ventura despite the presence of law enforcement and damage to the vehicle detail CHP.

The driver attempted to evade pursuing officers by driving over a curb and getting stuck in a dirt and vegetation shoulder on Ventura Blvd at North Bank Drive state CHP.

According to CHP, officers issued verbal commands to the driver to exit the vehicle and deployed kinetic energy munitions before the driver exited the vehicle and led officers on a foot chase.

The driver was taken into custody and taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center for precautionary reasons explain CHP.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Ventura Area at 805-662-2640.