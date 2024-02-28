VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Wednesday that George Randall Akrey was sentenced to 16 years in state prison.

Akrey was convicted and sentenced in five Ventura County cases involving multiple crimes between 2014 and 2022 state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He was arrested by deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in Woodland Hills on Jan. 4, 2024, after 21 months on the run explain the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“Over the past decade, the defendant has not only been a serial offender whose crimes caused

serious harm to other people, but also someone who consistently disobeyed court orders and put

officers and the public at grave risk,” said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. “Our community will be safer during the years he will spend in custody.”

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, some of Akrey's crimes include: embezzlement of more than $500,000 from Thousand Oaks Powersports, battery of his wife, a vehicle chase through Moorpark while evading arrest, drug possession, identity theft, preparation of false evidence, and smuggling drugs into jail.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Akrey pled guilty to 13 felony charges in four of his Ventura County cases including five allegations that he committed his later crimes while out on bail for earlier cases.

In exchange for those guilty pleas, the court agreed to sentence him to eight years four months in prison explained Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Akrey did not appear for his sentencing hearing on Apr. 7, 2022, and warrants for his arrest were issued in all five cases state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On May 26, 2022, deputies located Akrey in Lancaster and, during attempts to take him into custody, Akrey used his truck to ram a police vehicle, collided with another vehicle in a nearby intersection disabling his truck, and stole a motorcycle on which he escaped detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

A deputy and a civilian were injured during that escape in Lancaster and felony charges in connection are pending in Los Angeles Superior Court state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Jun. 13, 2022, a deputy pulled over a vehicle in Thousand Oaks in which Akrey was a passenger and falsly identified himself when asked by the deputy explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

While the deputy was investigating the provided identities in his patrol vehicle, the driver exited the vehicle and Akrey drove off, starting a high-speed chase on Highway 101 detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Akrey crashed the vehicle and escaped on foot, but has now pled guilty to felony evasion for his actions including allegations he committed the crime while out on bail for his four previous cases state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, deputies approached Akrey after he entered a truck on Jan. 4 and he attempted to escape by ramming law enforcement vehicles before being subdued and arrested.

A search of the truck revealed illegal drugs and evidence of suspected identity theft and, because Akrey was arrested in Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will determine prosecution relating to this evidence explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.