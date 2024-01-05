Fugitive captured by Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday after two years on the run

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – George 'Rand' Akrey, a fugitive on the run for the last two years, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the Woodland Hills neighborhood.

Around 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, Ventura County Sheriff's deputies alongside investigators with the Thousand Oaks Investigation Bureau-Major Crimes, Thousand Oaks Special Enforcement Unit, and Thousand Oaks Directed Enforcement Unit located Akrey in the 21000 block of Ventura Boulevard state Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

During the arrest, Arkey used his vehicle to ram two detective vehicles and detectives used a series of less-than-lethal options to remove Akrey from the driver's seat explain Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office detail that in February of 2022, Akrey was released from custody pending a final sentencing hearing on 21 counts of grand theft and in April of 2022, Akrey failed to appear for his scheduled court date resulting in five felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant issued for his arrest.

In May of 2022, Detectives with Moorpark Investigations Unit located Akrey in Lancaster, but during the attempted arrest, Akrey successfully used a large truck to ram a detective vehicle and escape, leaving a detective with serious injuries relay Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Los Angeles County Superior Court issued a new warrant for Akrey on a charge of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Peace Officer after the Lancaster arrest attempt explain Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Over the succeeding year, investigators with Ventura County Sheriff's Office detail they learned Akrey was using multiple false and stolen identities, changing his appearance for his new false identities, and, later, it was learned he was receiving help from his girlfriend, a 30-year-old Woodland Hills resident.

Akrey was arrested for his outstanding warrants and is being held without bail at the Ventura County Pre-Trail Detention Facility with his arraignment scheduled for Jan. 8 of this year explain Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The new Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Peace Officer charge from Jan. 4, will be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration state Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 4, Akrey's 30-year-old girlfriend and alleged accomplice was arrested around 1:30 p.m. in Simi Valley without incident and she is currently at Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility with bail set at $10,000 and an arraignment scheduled for Jan. 8 of this year detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.