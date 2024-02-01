San Pedro man arrested in connection with hit and run incident Wednesday that killed a pedestrian on January 3

VENTURA, Calif. – A San Pedro man was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run incident in the 3200 block of Harbor Blvd. on Jan. 3 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

On Jan. 3, around 10:06 p.m., Ventura Police Communications Center answered a 911 call for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 3200 block of Harbor Boulevard state Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, a witness observed the collision and reported that the involved vehicle immediately fled the scene without making any attempt to check on the status of the pedestrian.

Responding officers discovered the pedestrian in the roadway and determined that they had died from the injuries sustained from the collision, but were unable to locate the suspected vehicle at the time explain Ventura Police Department.

Ventura Police Department Traffic Division investigators detail that over the next few weeks, their investigation led to the identification of the driver of the vehicle that night.

On Jan. 31, the identified driver, a 32-year-old San Pedro man, was taken into custody and booked into Ventura County Jail on Felony Hit and Run {VC20001(a)} and Vehicular Manslaughter {PC192(c)(2)} state Ventura Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Ventura Police Traffic Division's Officer Garcia at 805-339-4326.