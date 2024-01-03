Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after being struck by fleeing vehicle, suspects at-large

OJAI, Calif. – A Ventura County Sheriff's deputy assigned to the Ojai Patrol Station was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene of an in-progress burglary Wednesday morning.

On Jan. 3, around 4:39 a.m., deputies assigned to the Ojai Patrol Station were dispatched to a commercial burglary call in the 8600 block of North Ventura Avenue in unincorporated Ventura County state Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a responding deputy confronted multiple people at the scene who attempted to flee in a vehicle by driving directly at and running into the deputy.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries and has since been released explain Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects are all still outstanding and the fleeing vehicles used to escape are described as a light-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with more information or surveillance video from the area is asked to contact Sergeant Gonzales at 805-384-4721.