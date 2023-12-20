NEWBURY PARK, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Wednesday that Scott Goldberg of Newbury Park was arraigned on felony murder and felony assault with a deadly weapon charges connected to an alleged hammer attack on his parents in November of this year.

Goldberg pled not guilty to those charges as well as denied all special allegations including that he personally used a deadly weapon and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, on the night of Nov. 19, 2023, Goldberg is accused of bludgeoning his mother in the head with a hammer upstairs at the home he shared with his parents.

Goldberg's father tried to run upstairs to aid his wife when he heard her screams, but was hit with a hammer on the stairwell by his son detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and arrested Goldberg without incident state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Marshall was transported to Los Robles Hospital with multiple skull fractures and a brain injury.

She was eventually released into hospice care on Nov. 28 before dying from her injuries on Dec. 1, 2023 note Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Goldberg is next schedule to appear in court on Feb. 28, 2024, in courtroom 37 of the Ventura County Superior Court and remains in custody without bail explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.