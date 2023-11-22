Thousand Oaks man arrested for attempted murder of his parents on Sunday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Investigators with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested a 21-year-old man for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder of his parents at their home on Sunday.

Both of his parents were medically transported, one with significant and life-threatening injuries detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 10:52 p.m. on Nov. 19, for a call of a battery in the 200 block of Mayfield Court in Thousand Oaks.

Arriving deputies discovered two people with injuries requiring medical transport including one with significant and life-threatening injuries and both were transported for advanced medical treatment at a local hospital describe Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 21-year-old was arrested at the scene for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder and was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility where his bail has been set at $510,000 explain Ventura County Sheriff's Office.