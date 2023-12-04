Thousand Oaks Woman medically transported after physical attack by son, died Friday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Alison Marshall, the woman transported with significant injuries on Nov. 19 of this year after being attacked by her son, died on Friday, Dec. 1.

Marshall was transported with significant, life-threatening injuries to Los Robles Regional Medical Center from the scene of the attack in the 200 block of Mayfield Court in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 19, 2023.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the incident is now being investigated as a homicide and the official cause of death for the 63-year-old Thousand Oaks resident is still pending the results of an autopsy.

The arrested son, 21-year-old Scott Goldberg, remains in custody detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.