Ventura County

Ventura Salvation Army bell ringing campaign underway

Patricia Martellotti/KEYT
By
today at 11:17 am
Published 11:32 am

VENTURA, Calif. – The Salvation Army in Ventura is seeing more clients struggling with inflation this year.

This week, the nonprofit organization kicked off its annual bell ringing campaign.

Organizers are hoping to raise $100,000 to help families in need throughout the city.

One bell ringer said he’s spending this holiday season giving back to the Salvation Army after living on the streets for 15 years.

Find out how the Salvation Army helped the volunteer get off the streets on News Channel 3-12 tonight.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

