According to the United States Geological Survey , the earthquake struck at 1:12 p.m. and no subsequent aftershocks have been recorded as of yet.

OJAI, Calif.– A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded eight kilometers east/southeast of Ojai Friday afternoon.

