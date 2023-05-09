Oxnard Police Department releases Critical Incident Community Briefing for officer-involved shooting on April 28

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department (OPD) released a Critical Incident Community Briefing video on Tuesday about the officer-involved shooting on Friday, Apr. 28 of this year.

The public can view the Briefing video through the Oxnard Police Department's YouTube page here. Viewer discretion is advised.

The OPD Officer involved has been employed by the Police Department since 2018, has never been involved in a shooting, and is currently on paid administrative leave which is standard procedure for officers involved in incidents like this details the OPD.

“The purpose of sharing this Critical Incident Community Briefing video is to provide an account of what occurred, including the sequence of events leading to the officer-involved shooting. Also, we hope that sharing this video will dispel any misinformation surrounding this incident. It is important to mention that the intent of this video is not to offer an opinion or analysis of what occurred. As part of our continued commitment to being transparent with our community," said Chief Jason Benites.

This is an ongoing investigation and OPD Detectives ask that anyone iwth information about the incident contact Detective Meagan Tobey at 805-385-7755 or at meagan.tobey@oxnardpd.org.