Oxnard man shot by police on Friday dies from his injuries at Ventura County Medical Center

OXNARD, Calif. – An Oxnard man who was shot by an Oxnard Police Officer on Friday has died from his injuries and has been identified as 24-year-old Michael Owens.

Owens died at Ventura County Medical Center on Saturday, Apr. 29 around 2:30 p.m.

According to Oxnard Fire Department, Owens was reported to be hallucinating and using a knife to self-harm on the second floor of 235 East Seventh Street on Friday, Apr. 28.

Oxnard Police presence was requested by firefighters on the scene and upon their arrival, Owens retreated to a community bathroom.

Oxnard Police detail that Owens emerged from the bathroom with the knife and approached an officer on the stair landing who gave verbal commands that Owens did not comply with.

The Oxnard Police Officer on the upper-story landing then shot Owens who received medical treatment from Fire Department and EMS on scene and was transported by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center according to Oxnard Police Department.

Oxnard Police Department has scheduled a critical incident community briefing video release of this incident for the week of May 8, 2023.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Meagan Tobey at 805-385-7755 or at meagan.tobey@oxnardpd.org.