Friday night Camarillo DUI checkpoint results in three arrests and nine citations

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Camarillo Police Department's Traffic Bureau conducted a DUI checkpoint on Arneill Road on Friday, Apr. 14 resulting in two people arrested on suspicion of DUI and one arrest for a DUI warrant.

Additionally, nine drivers were cited for driving without a valid license.

The checkpoint was operated from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and made contact with 537 total vehicles.

“We are committed to taking impaired drivers off the road,” said Sergeant Daniel Gonzales. “Driving under the influence is not only dangerous, but also has major consequences.”

Funding for this checkpoint, like previously reported checkpoints in Ventura County, was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Safety Administration.