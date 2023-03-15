Two special guests ride along with co-headliners of 2023 Point Mugu Air Show

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – With the 2023 Point Mugu Air Show underway for the March 18-19 weekend, the show's co-headliners: the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds, were joined by two special guests Tuesday for a ride-along during their practice flights.

News Channel 3-12 reporter Tracy Lehr, alongside Ventura County Teacher of the Year, Mia Roger, flew with the air show's co-headliners at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu.

Lehr said that during her ride with the Blue Angels, a career bucket-list item for her, the pilot flew her over the ocean and at one point flipped the aircraft upside down.

Roger's students also had the opportunity to attend and watch their teacher in the sky.

Organizers said the two-day air exhibition will be open to the public and parking, admission and blanket seating are free.

The gates for the show will open at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, and all attendees are required to have state or federal identification at all times while on base, according to organizers.

For more information on the upcoming airshow, click here.

