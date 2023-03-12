Pack your seabags and take flight at the Point Mugu Air Show March 18 and 19

POINT MUGU, Calif. – The U. S. Navy and U. S. Air Force flight demonstration squadrons will headline the 2023 Point Mugu Air Show on March 18 and 19 at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu.

The two-day air exhibition is open to the public and parking, admission and blanket seating are free. Upgraded seating is available.

Gates at NBVC open at 8 a.m. for the show and all attendees are required to have state or federal identification at all times while on base.

To keep potentially dangerous items outside flight areas, expect all bags to be inspected and all people and vehicles to be subject to random inspection.

The following items are prohibited and subject to confiscation:

Weapons (regardless of permit) including firearms, knives, multitools, and toy weapons

Alcoholic beverages, unless purchased from approved event vendors

Marijuana (medical marijuana is not authorized on Federal property)

All pets, excluding service animals

Glass containers

Ice chests or coolers larger than 2 gallons

Bags larger than a small purse

Backpacks larger than 8 x 11 inches

Bicycles, roller skates, roller blades, scooters, skateboards

Drones

The Point Mugu Air Show is Ventura County's largest public event and several road closures will be in effect during the show.

If you are coming from Los Angeles, northbound on Highway 101, take the Las Posas Road exit and head south for seven miles until you reach the gate. If you are northbound on the Pacific Coast Highway, take the Wood Road exit.

For those heading from Ventura, southbound on Highway 101, take the exit for Rice Road and head south to the Pacific Coast Highway and take the PCH for three miles until the Wood Road exit.

Premium box seats and chalets are available for those interested in catching the show directly on the flight line in a shaded area with restrooms and concessions. Check out the ticketing website for more information. There will be no bleacher seating.

Naval Base Ventura County has three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. The naval installation houses the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hwkeyes, three warfare centers and 80 tenants.