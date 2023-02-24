Santa Paula man charged with murder in connection with Feb. 19 Ventura County shooting

VENTURA, Calif.– Ventura County's District Attorney Erik Nasarenko filed charges on Feb. 24 against Jose Emanuel Posadas of Santa Paula stemming from an early morning Feb. 19 shooting that resulted in the death of Joe Ramirez.

Posadas is charged with one count of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A special allegation of an existing strike on his record was added for both charges.

According to law enforcement, Ramirez and Posadas had a verbal argument outside of a home on Mimosa Street before the shooting.

Posadas fled to a home in Santa Paula where he was arrested three days later. He is currently in custody without bail while awaiting arraignment in March at Ventura County Superior Court.