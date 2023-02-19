Early morning homicide occurs in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – At 15 minutes until 1 a.m. in the 11000 block of Mimosa Street on Feb. 19, Ventura Police received a call about a person disturbing the peace. While responding, the original caller called again to report a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound was now inside their residence.

The victim received life support on the scene for a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

After investigation, police indicate that a possible altercation happened in the front yard of the caller's home prior to the shooting.

The suspect remains at large and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department's non-emergency line at 805-650-8010.