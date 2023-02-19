Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 10:31 am

Early morning homicide occurs in Ventura County

KEYT/MGN

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – At 15 minutes until 1 a.m. in the 11000 block of Mimosa Street on Feb. 19, Ventura Police received a call about a person disturbing the peace. While responding, the original caller called again to report a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound was now inside their residence.

The victim received life support on the scene for a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

After investigation, police indicate that a possible altercation happened in the front yard of the caller's home prior to the shooting.

The suspect remains at large and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department's non-emergency line at 805-650-8010.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
homicide
KEYT
shooting
ventura county
Ventura County Medical Center
Ventura Police Command Center
Ventura Police Department
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content