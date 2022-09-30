Oxnard volunteer high school coach arrested for relationship with student

OXNARD, Calif - Investigators from the Oxnard Police Department's Family Protection Unit arrested and charged 24-year-old Aaron Mora after they learned he was having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Mora was taken into police custody and released on a bail amount of $50,000.

Mora was charged with sending harmful material to seduce a minor, possessing child sexual abuse material, and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

The Oxnard Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation and ask anyone with information regarding this case or any similar incidents involving Mr. Aaron Mora are asked to contact Detective Mayra Gonzalez at 805-385-7662.