Santa Barbara man sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal wrong-way DUI crash

VENTURA, Calif.– Santa Barbara resident Jesus Manuel Calles was sentenced to ten years in prison by the Ventura District Attorney Tuesday for a fatal 2021 DUI head-on crash that killed 18-year-old Juan Morales.

Calles was driving under the influence and without a license when Calles collided head-on with Morales on highway 101 in Ventura in December 2021. The collision caused a third car to also hit Morales.

While two others, a passenger and the driver of the third car, were injured, Morales died as a result.

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced the ten year sentence for felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.