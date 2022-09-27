Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 5:30 pm

Santa Barbara man sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal wrong-way DUI crash

Ventura District Attorney Office

VENTURA, Calif.– Santa Barbara resident Jesus Manuel Calles was sentenced to ten years in prison by the Ventura District Attorney Tuesday for a fatal 2021 DUI head-on crash that killed 18-year-old Juan Morales.

Calles was driving under the influence and without a license when Calles collided head-on with Morales on highway 101 in Ventura in December 2021. The collision caused a third car to also hit Morales.

While two others, a passenger and the driver of the third car, were injured, Morales died as a result.

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced the ten year sentence for felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
fatal crash
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ventura county

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content