Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – A Santa Barbara man pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after causing an accident that killed a teen in Ventura in December 2021, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Jesus Manuel Calles, 30, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in Ventura on Dec. 18, 2021 when he crashed into a car driven by Juan Morales, 18, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Another vehicle was able to avoid the collision and also crashed into Morales, killing him in the crash.

Morales' passenger and the other driver were both injured in the crash.

Calles pleaded guilty to felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and the misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid license during the collision.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in the Ventura County Superior Court on Sept. 27. He is expected to receive a 10-year sentence, according to the District Attorney's Office.

