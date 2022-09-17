Perez Family hosts funeral home open house

VENTURA, Calif.-It is not everyday a funeral home hosts a grand-opening, but that is what the Perez family chose to do in Ventura on Saturday.

The family-owned business took over and remodeled the long shuttered Ted Mayr Funeral Home on Loma Vista Rd. across the street from Ventura County Medical Center.

This is the their sixth funeral home in Ventura County.

The others are located in Camarillo, Santa Paula, Ojai ,Fillmore, and Moorpark.

Family members recall working 15 hour days during the height of the COVID19 pandemic and they lost a loved one to COVID before the vaccine was available.

Managing Funeral Director Robert Perez said, "My brother Rudy, he passed away last year from COVID, big part of this facility, big part of our dream, he would drive by this location and say my brother is going to have that location someday,and sure enough, we were blessed with it, and I believe that it was all him that made this happen."

Rayline Perez, who may one day take over the business, said they want people to see what they have to offer, including fingerprint jewelry to remember loved ones.

"We have these fingerprints where you can get them on jewelry, you can also get them engraved on the back with a little message as well, said Rayline Perez, "My favorite is the ring, because it is something very subtle ,but you can have it forever."

The open house, that followed a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, included free hotdogs, cupcakes and tours.

The funeral home offers cremation services and memorial packages ranging from $1,750-$9,000.

The Perez Family dedicated a memorial garden and tree with a plaque in memory of Rudy Perez Jr.

For information visit www.perezfamilyfuneralhome.com.