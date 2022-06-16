Caltrans to reduce Highway 101 to one southbound lane overnight in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Beginning June 20 to June 25, Highway 101 in Ventura County will be reduced to one southbound bypass lane, according to Caltrans.

As part of the lane closure, the southbound bypass lane will have no exits from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach. The off-ramps and on-ramps at Seacliff will also be closed, during the overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Caltrans plans to clean debris, add signs and move heavy equipment on the closed southbound lane. However, two northbound lanes will remain open in the work zone, which connects Ventura and Santa Barbara.

"The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project — including $5.5 million in funding from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — on a 4.3- mile section of U.S. 101 north of Ventura," said Public Information Officer Jim Medina.

"The project will smooth the roadway and extend the highway life by as many as 40 years. Road shoulders, guardrails, retaining walls and concrete barriers are also being upgraded by this project."

All work will be subject to change, whether it be for weather-related reasons or construction-related issues, according to Medina.

Ventura County residents and businesses near the 101 freeway "may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities."

Commuters coming from Los Angeles and Santa Barbara's northern county may experience delays and high-intensity lights, Medina said.

“Be Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone,” advised Caltrans.

To stay ahead of traffic go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.