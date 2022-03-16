Two Ventura teenagers arrested for gang-related vandalism

VENTURA, Calif. – Two teenage Ventura residents were arrested late Tuesday night after committing multiple gang-related vandalisms, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The Ventura Police Department received a report of four men committing multiple acts of spray paint vandalism at the Santa Clara parking structure just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Sgt. Trenner Marchetti.

Responding officers found the suspects fleeing from the area by car and were able to stop the vehicle and detain the suspects while they investigated further, Marchetti said.

The vandalisms were found to be gang-related, and officers also found multiple cans of spray paint and two unregistered handguns – also known as ghost guns – in the car, he added.

Two 17-year-old male teenagers were arrested for various counts of gang-related vandalism, conspiracy, and firearm crimes.

The investigation remained ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the police Watch Commander at 805-339-4416.