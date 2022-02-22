Ventura victim carjacked at gunpoint

VENTURA, Calif. -- Three suspects stole a Ventura victim's car at gunpoint Monday night, and then unsuccessfully attempted to steal a second vehicle, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The Ventura Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, and upon speaking with the victim found that they had been held at gunpoint by three suspects, according to Sgt. Trenner Marchetti.

The police department notified surrounding agencies of the incident, and shortly after California Highway Patrol officers found the stolen car on the 126 Freeway east of Wells Road, Marchetti said.

The suspects, however, had left the car behind and were walking along the freeway, he added.

Further investigation found that the suspects tried to unsuccessfully carjack another driver passing on the freeway.

The 126 Freeway was shut down between Wells Road and Briggs Road while the crimes were being investigated, Marchetti said.

Officers were able to find all three suspects and they were taken into custody at juvenile hall for the crimes of carjacking, attempted carjacking, assault with a firearm, conspiracy, and resisting a peace officer.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ventura Police Watch Commander at 805-339-4416.