CSU Channel Island Spring semester in person classes delayed for two weeks

CAMARILLO, CALIF. - Due to the latest surge of Omicron cases, California State University Channel Island had to rethink the school start date for in person classes this Spring Semester.

According to the university, the first two weeks of classes, from January 22 through February 6, courses will be online in order to avoid further disruption in the school year flow.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the California Department of Public Health, and Ventura County Public Health (VCPH) all indicate that Omicron cases of COVID-19 are expected to peak during the final week of

January.

With that in mind, the CSU’s updated its Interim COVID-19 Vaccination Policy and redefined the term “fully vaccinated”, meaning a booster vaccine is required for students, staff and faculty when they become eligible to receive one.

Photo by RF._.studio from Pexels

According to CSU Channel Island Interim President, Richard Yao, Ph.D., measures are being taken in addition to the ongoing requirement of appropriate mask-wearing indoors and other safety protocols because of the current wave of the highly-contagious Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

“This projected surge follows immediately upon the scheduled return to campus of students and faculty – many of whom will have just returned from extended social gatherings and travels, domestically and internationally,” Yao said.

For the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna options, six months must have passed since

the final dose, and for the Johnson & Johnson option, two months must have passed since that single

dose.

VCPH officials have assured the campus that booster vaccines are available and plentiful in

Ventura County. CSU Channel Island will hold on-campus booster vaccination clinics and make on-campus testing

available.

At this time, the university plans are to return in person classes on February 7, 2022.

For more information about the CSU Channel Island Spring Semester click here.