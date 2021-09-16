Oxnard man pleads guilty to killing wife

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- An Oxnard man pled guilty to killing his wife back in 2017 on Thursday.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Alfredo Ortiz, 38, from Oxnard pled guilty to first degree murder.

Ortiz also admitted that he used a gun to kill his wife Teresa Ortiz.

Ortiz is expected to be sentenced to 35 years to life in prison.

In January 2017, Ortiz shot and killed his wife Teresa in front of six of their children.

The children were from ages 2 to 16 years old at the time of the murder.

Ortiz then fled the scene but was arrested the next day in Somis.

Oxnard Police Department investigated the case.

Ortiz will be sentenced on November 12, 2021 at 9 a.m. in Ventura County Superior Courtroom 12.

He is in custody at the Ventura County Jail until his sentencing.