Three rescued after becoming stranded on off-highway vehicles in Los Padres National Forest

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were rescued by Ventura County Sheriff's personnel on Saturday after becoming stuck on off-highway vehicles in Los Padres National Forest.

The sheriff's office said they received a 911 call around 7:31 p.m. transferred from CHP Los Angeles stating that a group of motorists had become stranded near Sunset Campground.

Sheriff's deputies described Sunset Campground as a remote campground in northern Ventura County that is accessible by experienced dirt bike riders and 4-by-4 vehicles equipped with significant clearance and appropriate tires.

The sheriff's office said the motorists had driven from Alamo Mountain down the Miller Jeep Trail and their vehicles were unable to drive back up the Miller Jeep Trail or the Lockwood Trail leading to Lockwood Valley Road.

The Lockwood Valley Sheriff's Station responded to the call with their Polaris RZR four-seat utility-task vehicle (UTV). A deputy drove the UTV to Sunset Campground along Lockwood Trail and the Miller Jeep Trail. Crews said they located the stranded motorists by 9 p.m.

The three motorists and their dog were loaded onto the UTV and safely driven out of the area.

The sheriff's office said the Miller Jeep Trail and Lockwood Trail are rated as most difficult for off-highway vehicles. Deputies want to remind the public that it is important to recognize a trail's difficulty rating, which is posted on most trail systems in the Los Padres National Forest, before proceeding.

Deputies said it is imperative that motorists are familiar with the area they are driving in, have a map, know the limitations of their vehicle and driving ability, have sufficient food and water and ensure someone who is not with the group knows the details of their trip and can report if they are overdue.