Oxnard police search for missing woman whose disappearance is considered suspicious

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is searching for a woman who was last seen on July 10. On Thursday, the Department learned additional information that upgraded her disappearance to Suspicious Circumstances.

Eudelia Gonzalez Rojas was last seen by family members on July 10 around 8:30 p.m. Family members said they saw her get into a vehicle with an unknown person and drive away from the residence.

The Oxnard Police Department does not have any further information on the vehicle Gonzalez left in, or the individual she left with.

Eudelia Gonzalez Rojas is described as a 46-year-old woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black cardigan sweater, a dark blue blouse with flowers and shiny stones, dark blue jeans and black heels.

The Oxnard Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Gonzalez Rojas. If you have any information, contact the Oxnard Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 805-385-7629.