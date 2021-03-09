911 lines temporarily down in Oxnard, Port Hueneme

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Both Oxnard and Port Hueneme Police Departments announced their 911 emergency lines were temporarily down Tuesday afternoon.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Local telephone networks are currently experiencing a major outage and 911 emergency lines are not... Posted by Oxnard Police Department on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Until the lines come back up, residents are directed to call the following numbers in the event of a local emergency:

Oxnard: 805-385-7740

805-385-7740 Port Hueneme: 805-488-3611 or 805-488-3612

These numbers can be used until further notice for all emergency and non-emergency reports.

The Port Hueneme call center is currently experiencing a 911 outage. We are working with the phone company to... Posted by Port Hueneme Police Department on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Port Hueneme police said they are working with the local phone company to troubleshoot why this is happening.

Both cities hope to resolve the issue soon.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.