Oxnard mayor visits new vaccination site, encourages residents to get vaccinated

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - A new vaccination site is now open for residents in southern Oxnard. It's located at Southwinds Park Youth Center on Clara Street.

The city partnered with Vons pharmacy to help administer 250 vaccines a day to those who are eligible.

Oxnard mayor John Zaragoza stopped by and talked to locals about the vaccine and answered their questions. Zaragoza recently received both vaccines.

“Please get your shots, don’t be afraid and don’t let anyone tell you that they are bad for you,” said Zaragoza.

City councilmembers say it's important to have a vaccination site in this area.

“Oxnard is one of the largest cities in the county and we have this neighborhood here that is the densest neighborhood in the entire county and we want to make sure that the health and safety of our residents is taken into account,” said Vianey Lopez, District 6 councilmember.

You can register online or by phone. Health experts say if there are enough vaccines available, they'll even accept walk-ups.

For more information, click here.