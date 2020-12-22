Ventura County Sheriff’s Office releases 76 inmates due to coronavirus outbreak

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub has ordered the release of 76 inmates due to a coronavirus outbreak in the jail system.

The Sheriff's Office says the inmates released are low-level offenders who have less than 60 days remaining on their sentences. They were serving time for non-violent, non-sexual, and non-gun-related crimes. The Sheriff's Office says most are thieves and narcotics offenders.

The recent outbreak in the jails has results in 45 inmates and three staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning, the total jail population in Ventura County was 1,349.

Sheriff Ayub says the release of these inmates will make space available to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The release of inmates began Tuesday afternoon. A small number of the inmates have qualified for electronic monitoring and have been placed in that program.